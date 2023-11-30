Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garfield County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Garfield County, Colorado today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rifle High School at Grand Junction High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Family High School at Glenwood Springs High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.