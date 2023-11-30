Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Jefferson County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Green Mountain High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on November 30

3:30 PM MT on November 30 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Conifer High School at Pueblo West High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on November 30

4:00 PM MT on November 30 Location: Pueblo West, CO

Pueblo West, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Evergreen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30

7:00 PM MT on November 30 Location: Evergreen, CO

Evergreen, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver South High School at Evergreen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30

7:00 PM MT on November 30 Location: Evergreen, CO

Evergreen, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Arvada West High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30

7:30 PM MT on November 30 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Steamboat Springs High School at Golden High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30

7:30 PM MT on November 30 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Centaurus High School at Green Mountain High School