The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Drouin stats and insights

  • In three of 19 games this season, Drouin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:15 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:30 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 13:42 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:06 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:31 Home L 8-2
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 6-3

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

