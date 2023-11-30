Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Mesa County, Colorado? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Mesa County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rifle High School at Grand Junction High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on November 30

3:30 PM MT on November 30 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Moffat County High School at Palisade High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30

5:00 PM MT on November 30 Location: Palisade, CO

Palisade, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Moffat High School at Palisade High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30

5:00 PM MT on November 30 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit High School at Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 30

6:30 PM MT on November 30 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Plateau Valley High School at Aspen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30

7:00 PM MT on November 30 Location: Carbondale, CO

Carbondale, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Castle View High School at Fruita Monument High School