We have high school basketball competition in Pitkin County, Colorado today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pitkin County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Plateau Valley High School at Aspen High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30
  • Location: Carbondale, CO
  • Conference: Western Slope
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.