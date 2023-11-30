Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Routt County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Routt County, Colorado? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Routt County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dolores High School at Soroco High School
- Game Time: 4:20 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Oak Creek, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steamboat Springs High School at Golden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
