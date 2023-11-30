Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saguache County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Saguache County, Colorado today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saguache County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moffat High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.