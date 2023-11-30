Will Tomas Tatar Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 30?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Tomas Tatar to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Tatar stats and insights
- Tatar is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Tatar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:52
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:09
|Home
|W 6-3
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
