Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Archuleta County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Archuleta County, Colorado, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Archuleta County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montrose High School at Pagosa Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Pagosa Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
