Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bent County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Bent County, Colorado today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bent County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Las Animas High School at Granada High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Granada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.