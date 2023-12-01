Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Douglas County, Colorado today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chatfield Senior High School at Mountain Vista High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 30
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palisade High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valor Christian High School at Falcon High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Falcon, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Range High School at Legend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mountain Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rock Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
