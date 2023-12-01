Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eagle County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:38 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Eagle County, Colorado today, we've got you covered.
Eagle County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Basalt High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake County High School at Vail Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Edwards, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
