Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Green Mountain High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garden City High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Far Northeast Warriors at Conifer High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Conifer, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewis-Palmer High School at Bear Creek High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver Christian School at Forge Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood Springs High School at Golden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.