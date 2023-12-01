Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in La Plata County, Colorado today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

La Plata County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Durango High School at Centauri High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 1

12:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: La Jara, CO

La Jara, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Delta High School at Bayfield High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 1

3:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Bayfield, CO

Bayfield, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Ignacio High School at Durango High School