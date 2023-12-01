Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in La Plata County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in La Plata County, Colorado today? We've got you covered.
La Plata County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Durango High School at Centauri High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: La Jara, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delta High School at Bayfield High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Bayfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ignacio High School at Durango High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Durango, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
