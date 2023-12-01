Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lincoln County, Colorado today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wiggins High School at Limon High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Limon, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
