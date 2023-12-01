Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mesa County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:38 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In Mesa County, Colorado, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Mesa County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Basalt High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Plateau Valley High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Collbran, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prospect Ridge Academy at Plateau Valley High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Carbondale, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palisade High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fruita Monument High School at Moffat High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roaring Fork High School at Plateau Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Collbran, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Junction High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rifle High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
