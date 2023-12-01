In Mesa County, Colorado, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Mesa County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Basalt High School at Palisade High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 1

12:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Plateau Valley High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 1

3:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Collbran, CO

Collbran, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Prospect Ridge Academy at Plateau Valley High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 1

3:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Carbondale, CO

Carbondale, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Palisade High School at Castle View High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 1

3:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fruita Monument High School at Moffat High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 1

5:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Roaring Fork High School at Plateau Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1

6:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Collbran, CO

Collbran, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Junction High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1

6:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rifle High School at Central High School