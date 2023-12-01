Nuggets vs. Suns Injury Report Today - December 1
The Denver Nuggets' (13-6) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for a Friday, December 1 matchup with the Phoenix Suns (11-7) at Footprint Center. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET.
The Nuggets are coming off of a 134-124 victory over the Rockets in their most recent game on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic put up 32 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for the Nuggets.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|PF
|Out
|Heel
|13.1
|7.2
|3.8
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Grayson Allen: Out (Illness), Bradley Beal: Out (Back)
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
