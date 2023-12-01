A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Nikola Jokic (seventh, 29.0 points per game) and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) visit Kevin Durant (second, 31.3) and the Phoenix Suns (11-7).

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Altitude Sports

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Denver has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Suns are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 13th.

The 114.2 points per game the Nuggets score are only 1.0 more point than the Suns give up (113.2).

When Denver scores more than 113.2 points, it is 7-1.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are averaging 121.8 points per game this season at home, which is 14.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (107.3).

When playing at home, Denver is allowing 2.0 more points per game (110.8) than on the road (108.8).

In home games, the Nuggets are draining 2.3 more threes per game (13.0) than in away games (10.7). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to away from home (34.2%).

Nuggets Injuries