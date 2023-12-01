Nikola Jokic, Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Suns - December 1
Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic are two players to watch when the Phoenix Suns (11-7) and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) face off at Footprint Center on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, ALT
Nuggets' Last Game
In their previous game, the Nuggets topped the Rockets on Wednesday, 134-124. Their high scorer was Jokic with 32 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|32
|10
|15
|1
|0
|1
|Michael Porter Jr.
|30
|10
|5
|1
|0
|7
|Jamal Murray
|16
|6
|6
|0
|0
|3
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic's averages for the season are 29 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists, making 57.1% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. contributes with 17.6 points per game, plus 7.9 boards and 1.6 assists.
- Reggie Jackson's numbers for the season are 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, making 49.7% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
- The Nuggets get 11.1 points per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus 1.9 boards and 2.6 assists.
- Christian Braun's numbers for the season are 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|26
|12.1
|9.4
|1.1
|0.6
|1.1
|Michael Porter Jr.
|19
|7.9
|1.3
|0.5
|0.6
|3.6
|Reggie Jackson
|15.9
|3.4
|4.9
|0.6
|0.4
|1.7
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|11.9
|1.8
|3.3
|1.1
|0.4
|1.5
|Aaron Gordon
|8.9
|5.1
|2.7
|0.5
|0.4
|0.3
