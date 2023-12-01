Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Park County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Park County, Colorado today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Park County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moffat High School at South Park High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Cotopaxi, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
