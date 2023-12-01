Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Pueblo County, Colorado. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Pueblo Central High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 1

4:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Canon City, CO

Canon City, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mitchell High School at Pueblo Centennial High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 1

5:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fountain-Fort Carson High School at Pueblo West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1

7:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Pueblo West, CO

Pueblo West, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Swink High School at Rye High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Rye, CO

Rye, CO Conference: Santa Fe

Santa Fe How to Stream: Watch Here

Canon City High School at Pueblo County High School