Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Rio Grande County, Colorado today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rio Grande County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lamar High School at Del Norte High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 1

4:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Alamosa, CO

Alamosa, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Monte Vista High School