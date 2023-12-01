Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rio Grande County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Rio Grande County, Colorado today? We have what you need below.
Rio Grande County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lamar High School at Del Norte High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Alamosa, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Monte Vista High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Monte Vista, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
