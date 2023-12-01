Saguache County, Colorado has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saguache County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Moffat High School at South Park High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 1

4:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Cotopaxi, CO

Cotopaxi, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fruita Monument High School at Moffat High School