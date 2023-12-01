Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in San Miguel County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
High school basketball action in San Miguel County, Colorado is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
San Miguel County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Telluride High School at Crested Butte Community School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Crested Butte, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.