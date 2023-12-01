Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Teller County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In Teller County, Colorado, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Teller County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cripple Creek-Victor High School at Cotopaxi High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Cotopaxi, CO
- Conference: West Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
