Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Weld County, Colorado today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vista Ridge High School at Windsor High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berthoud High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Morgan High School at Eaton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Eaton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School at Peak To Peak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Platte Valley High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Front Range Baptist Academy at Briggsdale High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Briggsdale, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
