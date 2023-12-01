If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Weld County, Colorado today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vista Ridge High School at Windsor High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 1

5:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Berthoud High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1

5:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Morgan High School at Eaton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1

6:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Eaton, CO

Eaton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

University High School at Peak To Peak High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1

7:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Platte Valley High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1

7:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Johnstown, CO

Johnstown, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Front Range Baptist Academy at Briggsdale High School