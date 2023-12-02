Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:33 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Adams County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stargate Charter School at Skyview Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Creek High School at Eagle Ridge Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Brighton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fleming High School at Belleview Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mullen High School at Regis Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.