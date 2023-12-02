How to Watch the Air Force vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (7-1) take on the Air Force Falcons (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Clune Arena. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
Air Force vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes' 84.6 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons allow.
- Colorado has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.
- Air Force has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.6 points.
- The Falcons put up just 0.4 more points per game (63.7) than the Buffaloes allow (63.3).
- When Air Force totals more than 63.3 points, it is 3-0.
- Colorado is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 63.7 points.
- The Falcons are making 36.4% of their shots from the field, 5.4% lower than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (41.8%).
- The Buffaloes shoot 49.3% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Falcons allow.
Air Force Leaders
- Madison Smith: 14.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Milahnie Perry: 14.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Jayda McNabb: 6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35 FG%
- Taylor Britt: 4.4 PTS, 3 STL, 32.5 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
- Keelie O'Hollaren: 11.4 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
Air Force Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 54-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/25/2023
|Washington
|L 73-53
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/26/2023
|Idaho State
|L 55-52
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/2/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Clune Arena
|12/5/2023
|UC-Colorado Springs
|-
|Clune Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Clune Arena
