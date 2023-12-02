The Colorado Buffaloes (7-1) take on the Air Force Falcons (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Clune Arena. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: MW Network

Air Force vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

  • The Buffaloes' 84.6 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons allow.
  • Colorado has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.
  • Air Force has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.6 points.
  • The Falcons put up just 0.4 more points per game (63.7) than the Buffaloes allow (63.3).
  • When Air Force totals more than 63.3 points, it is 3-0.
  • Colorado is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 63.7 points.
  • The Falcons are making 36.4% of their shots from the field, 5.4% lower than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (41.8%).
  • The Buffaloes shoot 49.3% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Falcons allow.

Air Force Leaders

  • Madison Smith: 14.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
  • Milahnie Perry: 14.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Jayda McNabb: 6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35 FG%
  • Taylor Britt: 4.4 PTS, 3 STL, 32.5 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
  • Keelie O'Hollaren: 11.4 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

Air Force Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Hawaii W 54-51 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/25/2023 Washington L 73-53 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/26/2023 Idaho State L 55-52 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/2/2023 Colorado - Clune Arena
12/5/2023 UC-Colorado Springs - Clune Arena
12/9/2023 Northern Colorado - Clune Arena

