The Colorado Buffaloes (7-1) take on the Air Force Falcons (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Clune Arena. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Air Force vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes' 84.6 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons allow.

Colorado has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.

Air Force has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.6 points.

The Falcons put up just 0.4 more points per game (63.7) than the Buffaloes allow (63.3).

When Air Force totals more than 63.3 points, it is 3-0.

Colorado is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 63.7 points.

The Falcons are making 36.4% of their shots from the field, 5.4% lower than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (41.8%).

The Buffaloes shoot 49.3% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Falcons allow.

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 14.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

14.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Milahnie Perry: 14.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

14.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Jayda McNabb: 6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35 FG% Taylor Britt: 4.4 PTS, 3 STL, 32.5 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

4.4 PTS, 3 STL, 32.5 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Keelie O'Hollaren: 11.4 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Schedule