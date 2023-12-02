In the upcoming tilt against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Andrew Cogliano to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Cogliano has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Ducks this season, and has scored one goal.

Cogliano has no points on the power play.

Cogliano's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:10 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:34 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 1 1 0 10:08 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 10:07 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:46 Home W 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:13 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:20 Home W 6-3

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

