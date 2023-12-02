The Colorado Avalanche's (15-6-1) injury report has five players listed ahead of their Saturday, December 2 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (9-14) at Honda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Samuel Girard D Out Personal
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles
Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin
Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles
Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body
Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Anaheim, California
  • Arena: Honda Center

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche's 82 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • They have the league's third-best goal differential at +19.

Ducks Season Insights

  • The Ducks have 63 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.
  • Anaheim allows 3.5 goals per game (81 total), which ranks 28th in the league.
  • Their -18 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-225) Ducks (+185) 6.5

