There are two games featuring a Big Sky team on Saturday in college basketball play.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV CSU Northridge Matadors at Sacramento State Hornets 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Montana State Bobcats at Portland Pilots 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big Sky games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today