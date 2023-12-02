Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Boulder County This Week
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Boulder County, Colorado, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Boulder County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Erie High School at Palmer Ridge High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM MT on December 2
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
