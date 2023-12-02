Will Bowen Byram Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 2?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Bowen Byram going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Byram stats and insights
- Byram has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (one shot).
- Byram has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Byram recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|22:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|23:32
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:01
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:07
|Home
|L 8-2
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
