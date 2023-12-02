Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broomfield County This Week
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Broomfield County, Colorado, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Lutheran High School at Holy Family High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.