In one of the many exciting matchups on the Bundesliga schedule today, TSG Hoffenheim and Borussia Monchengladbach hit the pitch at Borussia-Park.

If you're searching for live coverage of today's Bundesliga action, we've got you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim journeys to face Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Borussia Monchengladbach (+125)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+125) Underdog: TSG Hoffenheim (+165)

TSG Hoffenheim (+165) Draw: (+295)

(+295) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch VfL Bochum vs VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg is on the road to take on VfL Bochum at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: VfL Wolfsburg (+155)

VfL Wolfsburg (+155) Underdog: VfL Bochum (+160)

VfL Bochum (+160) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin

Union Berlin travels to face Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-1000)

Bayern Munich (-1000) Underdog: Union Berlin (+1500)

Union Berlin (+1500) Draw: (+850)

(+850) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch RB Leipzig vs 1. FC Heidenheim 1846

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 makes the trip to play RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: RB Leipzig (-475)

RB Leipzig (-475) Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+900)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+900) Draw: (+600)

(+600) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen travels to face VfB Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (-275)

VfB Stuttgart (-275) Underdog: Werder Bremen (+600)

Werder Bremen (+600) Draw: (+425)

(+425) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.