How to Watch Colorado State vs. Washington on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (7-0) will look to build on a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Washington Huskies (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Colorado State vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams are shooting 53.5% from the field, 14.9% higher than the 38.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
- Colorado State is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.
- The Rams are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 189th.
- The Rams' 85.1 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 72.3 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- Colorado State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Colorado State scored 81.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 63.3.
- At home, the Rams conceded 73 points per game last season, 1.2 more than they allowed on the road (71.8).
- At home, Colorado State sunk 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). Colorado State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.9%) than on the road (32.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Boston College
|W 86-74
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Creighton
|W 69-48
|T-Mobile Center
|11/29/2023
|Colorado
|W 88-83
|Moby Arena
|12/2/2023
|Washington
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/6/2023
|Denver
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/9/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Moby Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.