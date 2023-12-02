The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (7-0) will look to build on a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Washington Huskies (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado State vs. Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 53.5% from the field, 14.9% higher than the 38.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Colorado State is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.

The Rams are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 189th.

The Rams' 85.1 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 72.3 the Huskies allow to opponents.

Colorado State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Colorado State scored 81.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 63.3.

At home, the Rams conceded 73 points per game last season, 1.2 more than they allowed on the road (71.8).

At home, Colorado State sunk 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). Colorado State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.9%) than on the road (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule