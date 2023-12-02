The Air Force Falcons (4-3) take the court against the Colorado Buffaloes (7-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on MW Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: MW Network

Colorado vs. Air Force Scoring Comparison

  • The Buffaloes score an average of 84.6 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons allow.
  • When it scores more than 67.1 points, Colorado is 7-0.
  • Air Force's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 84.6 points.
  • The Falcons average 63.7 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 63.3 the Buffaloes allow.
  • When Air Force totals more than 63.3 points, it is 3-0.
  • Colorado has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.7 points.
  • The Falcons are making 36.4% of their shots from the field, 5.4% lower than the Buffaloes allow to opponents (41.8%).
  • The Buffaloes make 49.3% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Colorado Leaders

  • Aaronette Vonleh: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 69.1 FG%
  • Jaylyn Sherrod: 14.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 50.0 FG%
  • Frida Formann: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.4 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)
  • Quay Miller: 9.4 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
  • Tameiya Sadler: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.5 FG%

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Kentucky W 96-53 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 NC State L 78-60 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/28/2023 Boston University W 85-55 CU Events Center
12/2/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
12/5/2023 UT Arlington - CU Events Center
12/21/2023 Northern Colorado - CU Events Center

