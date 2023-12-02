The Air Force Falcons (4-3) take the court against the Colorado Buffaloes (7-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on MW Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Air Force Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes score an average of 84.6 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons allow.

When it scores more than 67.1 points, Colorado is 7-0.

Air Force's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 84.6 points.

The Falcons average 63.7 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 63.3 the Buffaloes allow.

When Air Force totals more than 63.3 points, it is 3-0.

Colorado has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.7 points.

The Falcons are making 36.4% of their shots from the field, 5.4% lower than the Buffaloes allow to opponents (41.8%).

The Buffaloes make 49.3% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Colorado Leaders

Aaronette Vonleh: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 69.1 FG%

16.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 69.1 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 14.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 50.0 FG%

14.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 50.0 FG% Frida Formann: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.4 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)

14.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.4 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53) Quay Miller: 9.4 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

9.4 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Tameiya Sadler: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Schedule