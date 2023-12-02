There is high school basketball action in Denver County, Colorado today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sierra High School at D'Evelyn High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 1

12:00 AM MT on December 1 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheridan High School at Abraham Lincoln High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on December 2

9:00 AM MT on December 2 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Steamboat Springs High School at D'Evelyn High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on December 2

1:30 PM MT on December 2 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

John F. Kennedy High School at The Vanguard School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 2

2:00 PM MT on December 2 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mullen High School at Thunder Ridge High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 2

4:00 PM MT on December 2 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mullen High School at Regis Jesuit High School