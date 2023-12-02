Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Denver County, Colorado today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sierra High School at D'Evelyn High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 1
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheridan High School at Abraham Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on December 2
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steamboat Springs High School at D'Evelyn High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F. Kennedy High School at The Vanguard School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mullen High School at Thunder Ridge High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mullen High School at Regis Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
