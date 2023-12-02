Saturday's game features the UC Irvine Anteaters (4-3) and the Denver Pioneers (1-5) clashing at Bren Events Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-55 victory for heavily favored UC Irvine according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Pioneers dropped their last matchup 79-61 against Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

Denver vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Denver vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 69, Denver 55

Denver Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Pioneers took down the North Alabama Lions on the road on November 10 by a score of 67-51.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Denver is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

Denver Leaders

Emma Smith: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

15.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Jojo Jones: 13.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

13.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Makayla Minett: 8.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 55.6 FG%

8.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 55.6 FG% Emily Counsel: 9.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

9.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Angelina Robles: 5.0 PTS, 34.4 FG%

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers' -36 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.5 points per game (257th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per contest (240th in college basketball).

