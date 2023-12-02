Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Douglas County, Colorado. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chatfield Senior High School at Mountain Vista High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 1
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valor Christian High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 2
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Creek High School at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stargate Charter School at Skyview Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mullen High School at Thunder Ridge High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castle View High School at Grand Junction High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
