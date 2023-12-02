Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Garfield County, Colorado. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rifle High School at Fruita Monument High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM MT on December 2

10:30 AM MT on December 2 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenwood Springs High School at Lewis-Palmer High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 2

12:00 PM MT on December 2 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Prospect Ridge Academy at Roaring Fork High School