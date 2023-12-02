Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garfield County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Garfield County, Colorado. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rifle High School at Fruita Monument High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM MT on December 2
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood Springs High School at Lewis-Palmer High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prospect Ridge Academy at Roaring Fork High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Carbondale, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
