The Denver Nuggets (14-6) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (10-7) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Nuggets vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: - Nuggets 115 - Kings 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4.5)

Nuggets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-0.6)

Nuggets (-0.6) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.4

The Kings (9-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.9% of the time, 12.9% more often than the Nuggets (8-12-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Sacramento (1-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Denver (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Denver and its opponents aren't as successful (45% of the time) as Sacramento and its opponents (52.9%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 6-5, while the Nuggets are 1-0 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Nuggets are 14th in the league on offense (114.4 points scored per game) and seventh defensively (109.8 points conceded).

In 2023-24, Denver is 18th in the NBA in rebounds (43.8 per game) and sixth in rebounds allowed (42.3).

This season the Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists at 29.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Denver is fourth-best in the NBA in committing them (12.1 per game). It is 25th in forcing them (12.3 per game).

In 2023-24, the Nuggets are 19th in the league in 3-point makes (11.8 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

