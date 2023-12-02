Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Larimer County, Colorado has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fossil Ridge High School at Vista Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 1
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Ridge High School at Poudre High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM MT on December 2
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fort Collins High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
