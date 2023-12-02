In the upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Logan O'Connor to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

O'Connor has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (two shots).

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

O'Connor averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 3-1 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:46 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:38 Home W 6-3

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

