Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mesa County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Mesa County, Colorado today, we've got the information below.
Mesa County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rifle High School at Fruita Monument High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM MT on December 2
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basalt High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Palisade, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moffat County High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De Beque High School at Ridgway Secondary School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Ridgway, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castle View High School at Grand Junction High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
