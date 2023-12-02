The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, square off versus the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Porter, in his previous game (December 1 win against the Suns), put up 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Porter, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.7 18.4 Rebounds 7.5 8.1 7.9 Assists -- 1.8 1.7 PRA -- 27.6 28 PR -- 25.8 26.3 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.3



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Kings

Porter has taken 14.2 shots per game this season and made 6.8 per game, which account for 15.9% and 15.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Porter is averaging 7.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 24.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Porter's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.9.

On defense, the Kings have conceded 116.7 points per game, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Kings are ranked 13th in the NBA, conceding 44.0 rebounds per game.

Giving up 27.1 assists per game, the Kings are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Kings give up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 35 19 7 1 4 3 0 12/27/2022 30 30 6 2 5 0 2

