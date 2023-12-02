Will Nathan MacKinnon Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 2?
Can we expect Nathan MacKinnon lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)
MacKinnon stats and insights
- In eight of 22 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Ducks this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also 10 assists.
- He has a 7.8% shooting percentage, attempting 4.7 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
MacKinnon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|25:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|21:45
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|20:40
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|22:06
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|23:56
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:05
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|19:20
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|3
|0
|3
|24:10
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Home
|L 8-2
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
