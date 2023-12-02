Nikola Jokic could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Sacramento Kings.

Jokic totaled 21 points, 16 assists and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-111 win against the Suns.

Below, we break down Jokic's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 28.6 28.1 Rebounds 11.5 12.7 12.6 Assists 9.5 9.6 11.0 PRA -- 50.9 51.7 PR -- 41.3 40.7 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Jokic has made 11.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 24.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.9 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 116.7 points per game, the Kings are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game, the Kings are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Kings give up 27.1 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

The Kings allow 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 32 40 7 6 0 1 1 12/27/2022 37 20 9 11 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.