How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The CSU Northridge Matadors (5-2) aim to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.
Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Colorado Stats Insights
- The Bears make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Matadors have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
- Northern Colorado is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
- The Matadors are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 118th.
- The Bears record 74.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 69.9 the Matadors allow.
- When Northern Colorado scores more than 69.9 points, it is 3-2.
Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Northern Colorado performed better in home games last year, averaging 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.4 per game in road games.
- The Bears allowed 72.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 81.3 on the road.
- At home, Northern Colorado sunk 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (8.3) than away from home (8.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (36.3%).
Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Chicago State
|W 78-77
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|Radford
|L 79-68
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 74-72
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/15/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
