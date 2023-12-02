The CSU Northridge Matadors (5-2) aim to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.

Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

TV: ESPN+

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

The Bears make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Matadors have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

Northern Colorado is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.

The Matadors are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 118th.

The Bears record 74.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 69.9 the Matadors allow.

When Northern Colorado scores more than 69.9 points, it is 3-2.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Northern Colorado performed better in home games last year, averaging 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.4 per game in road games.

The Bears allowed 72.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 81.3 on the road.

At home, Northern Colorado sunk 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (8.3) than away from home (8.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (36.3%).

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule