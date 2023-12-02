Saturday's contest that pits the CSU Northridge Matadors (5-2) against the Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of CSU Northridge. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Northridge 75, Northern Colorado 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge

Computer Predicted Spread: CSU Northridge (-0.5)

CSU Northridge (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Northern Colorado's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, and CSU Northridge's is 5-1-0. A total of three out of the Bears' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Matadors' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears average 74.4 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per contest (208th in college basketball). They have a +14 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The 34.9 rebounds per game Northern Colorado averages rank 122nd in the country. Its opponents collect 34.4 per contest.

Northern Colorado connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 31.4% from deep while its opponents hit 34.6% from long range.

The Bears average 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (227th in college basketball), and give up 89.9 points per 100 possessions (195th in college basketball).

Northern Colorado has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.1 per game (200th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.6 (96th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.